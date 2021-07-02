Vaccine is delayed due to rains in Iztapalapa

MEXICO CITY. The vaccination day against covid-19 it was delayed due to complications yesterday in some municipalities such as Tlalpan and Iztapalapa, due to the rains.

One of the most obvious delays was recorded at the Zona Oriente el Vergel Military Hospital, located in Periférico Oriente, where adults from the 40 to 49-year-old group receive the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, as the early morning rain caused a great Puddling that reached the sidewalk and prevented the application from starting in a timely manner.

Brigade staff of the Mexico City Water System He went with a Vactor team to de-water the street and remove the accumulated water.

The maneuvers delayed the operations of the vaccination center, which normalized around 11:00 hours, so the line of people interested in being inoculated lengthened; many did not respect the healthy distance and the attention was slow, since there were not enough personnel to relieve the lag.

The rain also caused difficulties in the Genomic Medicine Institute, located on Periférico Sur next to the INE offices in Tlalpan, since the flooding caused problems for the ascent and descent of passengers.

In addition, one of the entrances to the parking lot was closed, so motorists had to find another entrance. However, both the pedestrian entrance and the service were agile; the macromodule opened at the stipulated time.

At this facility, adults between the ages of 50 and 59 received the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

This week the second dose of AstraZeneca is applied for adults from 50 to 59 years of age from Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Miguel Hidalgo, Tlalpan and Venustiano Carranza.

It is also being vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer to those aged 40 to 49 years who reside in Iztapalapa.

