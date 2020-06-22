The vaccine developed by Russia Against the SARS-CoV-2 virus it could guarantee people immunity for two years. This was stated by Alexander Guíntsburg, director of the Moscow National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Research, which works in its experimental phase.

The treatment, which seeks to slow the advance of the deadly virus in that country and the world, according to international media reports, is currently being tested in a group of volunteers. The Russian Ministry of Defense is also working on this project.

The infectologist Carlos Quant assured the newspaper LA PRENSA days ago that It was unknown how long a person could have immunity after being infected with the virus., since investigations were still being carried out in this regard. The announcement made by Guíntsburg, represents a great advance in the subject, since even the WHO assured that it was unknown if the people who developed antibodies had immunity.

“The vaccine is administered twice. Furthermore, the same gene is introduced into different carriers, which makes it possible not only to obtain protective immunity, but to acquire it for an extended period of time, “Guíntsburg said.

A few days ago, the Ministry of Defense of Russia assured in a statement that the experimental phase would verify the safety and “tolerability of the components of the vaccine.” The experimental phase started on June 17 and the vaccine is expected to be ready in September.

The Russian official also added that it could take about 70 million doses to carry out a mass vaccination.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has emphasized that once the vaccine against the virus that produces the Covid-19 disease is ready, it is guaranteed to the entire population and it hopes that by the end of 2020, hundreds of millions will be produced. of vaccine doses. WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said they expect another 2 billion by 2021.

More than 15 vaccine projects are running against the clock to produce a cure for the virus that has left at least 9,015,582 people infected, according to Johns Hopkins University and 469,378 deaths.