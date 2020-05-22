© Vaccine against COVID-19 in China gives positive results

The results of the first phase of clinical trials of a vaccine candidate in China show that it is safe, well tolerated and capable of generating an immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in humans.

The person in charge of this clinical trial – the vaccine has to pass three phases – is the Institute of Biotechnology of Beijing, in China, and its results They are published in the scientific journal The Lancet.

The study has been done in 108 healthy adults among 18 and 60 years old and shows “promising results” after 28 days, according to the authors, who nevertheless point out that more tests are needed to know if the immune response it provokes effectively protects against SARS-CoV-2 infection.

“These results represent an important milestone.” points out Wei Chen of the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, for whom this trial shows that a single dose of the new vaccine, which uses an adenovirus type 5 vector (Ad5-nCoV), produces in 14 days specific antibodies against virus and T cells – a type of white blood cell that plays a key role in the immune response.

This makes her “a potential candidate for further investigation,” says Chen, who nonetheless notes that the results should be interpreted with caution.

And, according to The Lancet, the ability to trigger immune responses does not necessarily indicate that the vaccine will protect humans from the disease.

“This result shows a promising vision for the development of the vaccine, but we are still a long way from making it available to everyone,” says Chen.

According to the magazine, the vaccine candidate evaluated in this trial is the first that has been tested in humans.

The vaccine, which has the participation of the CanSino company, was well tolerated at all doses, without serious adverse events being reported in the 28 days after vaccination; in any case, most were mild or moderate.

The most common adverse reactions were a mild pain, fever, fatigue, headache and muscle pain.

Two weeks after vaccination, all dose levels of the vaccine triggered some level of immune response in the form of binding antibodies (which can bind to the coronavirus, but do not necessarily attack it); some of the participants had detectable neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

This also occurred after 28 days, where the majority quadrupled the binding antibodies; half of the participants who received low and medium vaccination doses, and three-quarters of those in the high-dose group showed neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

The vaccine also stimulated a rapid response from T cells in most volunteers, This was higher in those who received the high and medium doses of the vaccine.

The authors note that the main limitations of the trial are the small sample size, the relatively short duration and the lack of a randomized control group, which limits the ability to detect adverse reactions rarer to the vaccine or to provide strong evidence of its ability to generate an immune reaction.

In Wuhan City Phase 2 of the trial has already begun to determine if the results can be reproduced and if there is any adverse event up to six months after vaccination.

They participate 500 healthy adults, 250 volunteers who were given a medium dose, 125 were given a low dose and 125 were given a placebo as a control.

For the first time, participants over the age of 60, a large population targeted by the vaccine, were included.

Earlier this week, US pharmacist Moderna reported the “positive” results of its vaccine also in a first phase of experimentation, which demonstrated “potential to prevent COVID-19 disease” in humans.

