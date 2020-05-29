Sydney, Australia.- The US pharmaceutical company Novarax has started in Australia a first human clinical trial of a vaccine against COVID-19 and expects to have the results in July before starting a second and definitive phase.

“Administering our vaccine to the first participants in this clinical trial is a significant achievement, taking us one step closer to solving our fundamental need for a vaccine against the global pandemic of COVID-19,” Stanley C. Erck said in a statement. Novavax president and CEO.

“We are looking forward to sharing the results in July and, if they are promising, to quickly start the second phase of this trial,” added Erck.

Called NVX-CoV22373, the vaccine is being tested with some 130 healthy participants aged 18-59 at two non-specified locations in Australia.

The company said preclinical trials portend that the vaccine “will be highly immunogenetic in humans, potentially achieving protection from COVID-19 and helping to control the spread of the disease.”

Vaccine development is supported by the large global network of the Coalition for Innovations and Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI), which is working to find a vaccine that will mitigate the effects of the current pandemic.

Currently, there are about 10 vaccines that are being tested in humans, including projects from the laboratories of the American company Pfizer, which is developing its project together with the German laboratory Biontech, and another from the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which is researching together with the University of Oxford. .

Human clinical trials are also being conducted in four laboratories in China, two by the Sinopharm company, one by Sinovac and one by the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.

