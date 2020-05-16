LONDON – The much-desired covid-19 vaccine will be priced to allow the greatest possible access to it, if it proves to be effective, and will be done on a large scale to keep costs low and ensure its supply, as said by Oxford University who co-leads the development of the solution.

Adrian Hill, director of Jenner Institute, from Oxford, which joined the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to develop the vaccine, he stated that ensuring the wide distribution and low cost of the vaccine were central points for the project from the beginning.

“This will not be an expensive vaccine,” Hill said in an interview with .. “It will be a single dose vaccine and will be made for global supply. Its production will take place in several different locations. That has always been our plan.”

The experimental vaccine, known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, is one of the leading vaccines in the global race to provide protection against the new coronavirus, which causes covid-19.

Preliminary data from a small test done with the experimental vaccine on six monkeys, found that some of the animals that received only one dose developed antibodies to the virus within 14 days, and all of them developed protective antibodies after 28 days.

When the monkeys were exposed to the new coronavirus, the vaccine appeared to prevent damage to the lungs and prevent the virus from making copies of itself there, although there were actively replications in the animals’ nose.

Hill said the animal test data was “encouraging” and reinforced the high level of confidence in his team that believes ongoing human testing will also show positive results.

The first signs of whether and how well the vaccine works can be seen in July or August. Hill’s team started testing human beings at an early stage of the vaccine in April, becoming one of the few to have achieved that milestone.

Hill said that over the week, more than 1,000 people received the dosage – with about half receiving the experimental vaccine and the other half serving as a group control.

When asked about the progress of testing on humans, Hill said his team “will not give a superficial comment”, but added: “You can conclude that if the trial is still running – as it certainly is – that would mean there were no major disturbances.

Nearly 4.5 million people were reported to be infected with the new coronavirus globally and more than 301,000 died to die. Health and disease experts say a vaccine that protects people from the new coronavirus could help end the pandemic, but finding one that works and making enough doses is a huge challenge.

The ChAdOx vaccine, a type known as a viral recombinant vector vaccine, uses a weakened version of the common cold virus, mixed with proteins from the new coronavirus to generate a response from the body’s immune system. Other vaccines in human trials include those from Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE and CanSino Biologics Inc. from China.

Hill told . that the ChAdOx1 project has at least seven manufacturing sites worldwide. This includes India’s Soro Institute as well as locations in Europe and China. Hill said that up to one million doses of the vaccine are already being manufactured and will be available until September, even before the tests prove successful. “The ambition is shared to get a low price, widely available, as quickly as possible,” said Hill.

“And one of the reasons why we chose Astrazeneca, because they shared that ambition and they were convinced that they could supply supplies on a large scale./ REUTERS

