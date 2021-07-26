Vaccinations or weekly tests will ask the city of New York to municipal employees

15 minutes. New York City announced Monday that starting in mid-September it will require all city employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly tests for the virus.

Just a few days after announcing that measure for public hospital workers, the Mayor of the Big Apple Bill de Blasio extended it to the rest of the around 340,000 employees of the City Council. The figure includes officials from all walks of life, teachers and police.

The movement comes at a time when the rate of vaccinations has stalled. In addition, coronavirus cases are on the rise again due to the advance of the delta variant.

According to the latest data, only 54% of the total inhabitants of the city have completed their vaccination. This means that there are more than 3 million unvaccinated people. The percentage rises to 65% if only adults are taken into account.

Among municipal employees in New York, the percentage of vaccinated is relatively low in bodies such as the Police, according to the figures that have been released.

Authorities are trying to speed up the rate of vaccinations, which has slowed down in recent months. This Monday, de Blasio insisted that immunizations remain the key to curbing the disease.

Those not vaccinated, the mayor said, will be required again from Monday to wear a mask as long as they are working indoors and not just in places where they were still mandatory, such as public transportation or schools.

Message to private employers

In addition, de Blasio again encouraged the private sector to require its employees to be vaccinated or, at the very least, to undergo weekly tests for COVID-19.

“My message to the private sector is to go as far as you can right now“the mayor said at a press conference.

New York was one of the major epicenters of the pandemic globally in 2020. After overcoming another strong wave between late 2020 and early 2021, it managed to stabilize the situation and reduce cases to a minimum.

In recent weeks, however, the number of infections has increased again, something that the authorities attribute to the delta variant, which has spread strongly in the United States (USA).