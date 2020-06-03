The Gavi vaccine alliance is expected to launch an advanced market commitment (AMC) for future vaccines against Covid-19, which it says will help ensure poorer countries’ access to immunization against the new coronavirus.

The AMC mechanism should provide incentives for vaccine manufacturers to invest in large-scale production capacity even when developing new products and before mass testing shows that they work, Gavi Chief Executive Seth Berkley told ..

In return, Gavi will agree to purchase large quantities of vaccines at pre-established and fair prices to prevent initial doses from being purchased immediately by wealthy nations.

“Gavi is concerned with middle and low income countries,” Berkley said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

About a hundred treatment teams from institutions, biotechnology companies and major pharmaceutical companies from around the world are rushing to develop vaccines against Covid-19, amid a pandemic that has already infected more than 6.3 million people in the world. planet.

Among the most advanced in the tests are potential vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, CanSino Biologics, Pfizer, BioNtech, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna and Sanofi.

Gavi is a public-private partnership supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Bank, the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and others that organize large-scale purchases to decrease vaccine costs in poor countries.

