Vaccination registry from 30 to 39 years old against Covid-19 open

If you are 30 to 39 years old, get ready because soon you will be able to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Government of Mexico enabled registration for this age group through the MiVacuna portal, the same one that has served other sectors of the population.

Vaccination registry opens for young people

As has happened with other age groups, people who are 29 and turn 30 until December 31, will also be able to register.

The procedure is the same as with other sectors of the population.

Mexico has received 46 million 032 thousand 965 #Vaccines packaged from #Pfizer, #AstraZeneca, #Sinovac, #SputnikV, #CanSino and J&J, and four million 545 thousand 310 doses of @CansinoBio have been packaged in Querétaro for a total of 50 million 578 thousand 275 biological. #VacunasSeguras pic.twitter.com/vpz4S33ze3 – SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) June 22, 2021

How do I register?

It is only necessary that people between 30 and 39 years of age have their CURP on hand.

With this document, the next step is to go to the site mivacuna.salud.gob.mx to obtain the registration and have access to one of the available doses against Covid-19.

If you don’t know your CURP, you can check it on this page of the National Population Registry with some simple steps.

What information should I give in the mivacuna portal?

The procedure is very simple and fast.

Once the CURP is entered, the platform will ask if you want to receive a vaccine against Covid-19.

By clicking on “I want to be vaccinated”, the portal will display a series of information boxes about the place of residence and location that you must fill out.

State in which you live Zip code Municipality Contact telephone numbers An email

Once you confirm that the data you entered is correct, the system will provide you with a folio number.

Keep this number, as it will facilitate your vaccination once the Ministry of Health determines the date and time of the immunization.

When making the vaccination registration, the platform clarifies that the vaccination appointment will depend on the availability of doses.

If you are between 30 and 39 years old, we invite you to register at ➡️ https://t.co/6LKEEGRUeF so you can access the vaccine against # COVID19, announced this morning the Undersecretary of @SaludSPPS, @HLGatell. pic.twitter.com/GK5Hpf2isg – SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) June 22, 2021

Any questions and your answers?

In the event that at the time of registering the vaccination the platform throws an error in the CURP number, go to the consultation page and check it to confirm it.

With the CURP number you have, click on “Return” and start the registration procedure again.

What if the identification address is different from where I live?

It should not be an impediment for you to register on the MiVacuna platform.

But you should know that you must select the entity and municipalities in which you currently live, regardless of whether it is different from your identification.

This so that the health authorities know in which city you are located and register you in a nearby vaccination center.

If at the end of the registration, the platform throws you an error and does not return your registration, you must click on the option “In case of error, request clarification call”.

According to the Government of Mexico, it will be in October when all people of legal age will have at least one dose applied.