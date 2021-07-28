Vaccination or negative test to watch Chelsea matches

Chelsea have announced that all fans who attend the matches of their men’s and women’s teams at their facilities must demonstrate that they are vaccinated with the full schedule or have tested negative for Covid-19.

This measure will begin to apply from August 4 on the occasion of the friendly that Chelsea, current Champions League champions, will play against Tottenham.

Chelsea will require its fans 11 years of age and older to show that they have received both doses of the vaccine at least two weeks before the match in question. Or that they have given negative in a test carried out at most 48 hours before the start of the meeting. Stadium employees will check this data at the access points.

The British Government’s plan

With this decision, Chelsea anticipates the British government’s plans, which is considering introducing the obligation for fans to demonstrate that they are fully vaccinated from the end of September in order to access sporting events with 20,000 or more spectators.

Tottenham will test the same system announced by Chelsea in their friendly against Arsenal on August 8, while Arsenal themselves are considering taking similar measures ahead of their preseason game against Chelsea at the Emirates on August 1.