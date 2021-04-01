Vaccination of countries that preferred Astra shows delays

(Bloomberg) – Five countries that rejected Pfizer Inc.’s covid vaccine as more expensive, in favor of a cheaper version from AstraZeneca Plc, are paying the price.

Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia, which turned down part of their Pfizer vaccine allocations to await Astra doses, are among the bloc nations with the slowest vaccination programs, according to a European Union document. seen by Bloomberg. While Pfizer has met its commitments, Astra has delivered only 30 million of the 120 million doses originally committed for the first quarter.

As a result, Bulgaria and Croatia are expected to have vaccinated 45% of their population by mid-year, according to the document, the lowest level in the EU after the Czech Republic. Estonia will vaccinate 50%, Latvia 53% and Slovakia 46%. That compares with 61% in Germany, 80% in Denmark and 93% in Malta.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, said on Wednesday that more than 100 million doses were delivered to its member states in the first quarter, which is in line with its lowered target. The EU expects the pace to pick up in the second quarter, when it is forecast to receive 360 ​​million doses.

So far the EU has administered 15.5 doses per 100 people, less than a third of what the UK has administered. The United States has administered 45 vaccines for every 100 people.

The EU is discussing a mechanism to divert a batch of 10 million doses of Pfizer that will be delivered earlier than expected to some of the countries that need it. The latest proposal would split 3 million of the additional vaccines between Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia, according to two people familiar with the talks.

Austria, which advocated for the redistribution mechanism, would not receive any additional doses under the plan, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. One of the people said that Austria’s case was different because his orders were not entirely related to Astra and the country was not that far behind.

The remaining 7 million doses would be distributed proportionally among the 27 Member States, while the Czech Republic would receive a larger quantity so that it can inoculate 45% of its population by the end of June.

Despite the spike in deliveries this month, European governments have failed to meet the target set by the European Commission of vaccinating 80% of healthcare workers and people over 80 years of age.

