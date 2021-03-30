Vaccination in the US becomes a race against time

(Bloomberg) – The United States could soon follow the path of Europe, with a burgeoning resurgence in coronavirus cases, as states ease restrictions and the most contagious variants become increasingly prominent, warned the top US official. public health of the country.

The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, said she has a sense of “imminent doom” as a new wave of infections emerges, even as the number of vaccinated Americans increases. increase. Scientists across the country are pointing out the dangers of loosening state measures such as face masks mandates and space capacity restrictions.

“It’s just irresponsible to do the kinds of things you see a lot of governors doing,” as variants are being scheduled with millions of people still without a vaccine, said Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

While the United States has accelerated its vaccination campaign, with about 29% of its population immunized with at least one dose, the virus could still advance, experts said. Each time a person becomes infected, the possibility of additional mutants that could spread faster or evade vaccines increases.

“The war on COVID-19 is far from being won,” President Joe Biden said at the White House on Monday, urging states to maintain mask and social distancing restrictions to prevent a resurgence.

“Absolutely, the signs suggest that we should be concerned at this point,” said Ellie Murray, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Boston University. Although many of the most vulnerable people have been vaccinated, “everyone is vulnerable. We need to implement those vaccines before we can get things under control. “

Cautious voice

Walensky has been a cautious voice at the CDC, telling Americans for weeks that there could still be a resurgence of the virus, but Monday was his strongest statement to date.

“I am going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom,” Walenski said at a news conference, his voice strained. “We have a lot to look forward to, a lot of promise and potential from where we are and a lot of reasons to be hopeful, but right now I’m scared,” he said.

Public health experts and modelers have indicated in recent weeks that the trajectory of the US virus is on a worrying trend.

The Institute for Health Assessment and Metrics (IHME) at the University of Washington in Seattle, which produces projections for covid-19, recently reviewed its “worst” scenario, and predicted that deaths in the US. The US will increase to 657,000 by July 1, 57,000 more than its base scenario. The projection is based on relaxation of restrictions on the use of masks, increases in mobility and the spread of worrisome variants, according to IHME.

