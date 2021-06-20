Vaccination in China exceeds one billion doses applied

BEIJING.

China administered more than billion from dose from vaccines against him covid-19, announced this Sunday Ministry of Health, without specifying the percentage from population who has received a complete vaccination.

The number of dose injected represents more than one third of world total.

By Friday, the world had passed the barrier of 2.5 billion doses, according to a tally based on official sources.

The Chinese did not rush to get vaccinated because the virus has been almost eradicated in the country for more than a year, thanks to mandatory quarantines, mass testing and mobile applications to control movements.

The lack of initially available data on Chinese vaccines and past adulterated dose scandals in the country also contributed to demotivating some people.

Given this, the government and companies strongly urged residents and employees to get vaccinated.

In some cases, the authorities offer purchase vouchers or eggs to encourage vaccination.

In total, 1.1 billion doses have already been administered, the Ministry of Health specified.

The health authorities reported this Sunday 23 new cases in 24 hours, all from abroad and who were placed in isolation.

China hopes to have at least 70% of its population vaccinated before this year, that is to say around one billion people.

Four vaccines are currently approved in the country, all Chinese: one from the private laboratory Sinovac, two from the state giant Sinopharm and one from the pharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics.

The vaccine from German company BioNTech could also receive the green light in the coming months, thanks in part to an agreement with a local partner.

There have only been two deaths from covid-19 in 13 months in China.

Shops, restaurants and bars reopened in the spring of 2020 and public opinion is generally very satisfied with the government’s handling of the crisis.

