Vaccination has reduced hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19

MEXICO CITY. Although there has been a rebound in infections by Covid-19, hospitalizations and deaths have not increased in the same way, which is due to the vaccination process that has already benefited 40 percent of the population.

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, highlighted from the National Palace that the vaccination program was well designed, because thanks to the protection of the elderly, the most serious cases and deaths from SARS-CoV-2 have been contained in this new stage of the pandemic.

“Although there are peaks in cases, there are not so many hospitalizations and this is thanks to a well-designed vaccination plan like many countries and was started by older adults who may suffer from more serious disease,” he commented.

For his part, the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, stressed that “vaccination is the most effective strategy to prevent the most serious cases of Covid-19 and that a high degree of protection is achieved.”

According to health authorities, since December and to date, Mexico has received 66 million 904 thousand 585 vaccines, which have served to immunize 35 million people, of which 61 percent already have a complete scheme.

Therefore, López-Gatell said, efforts will continue to vaccinate the population over 18 years of age.

VACCINATION IN CHIAPAS AND THE BORDER AREA

Although in Chiapas there had been low levels of influx of people who were going to be vaccinated, López-Gatell stressed that thanks to a reorganization, led by the head of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, a recovery of immunization coverage has begun.

He explained that now coverage has been expanded, there are 41 vaccination sites, community and municipal authorities were linked, the efforts of the special brigades were redoubled and “operational units that cover the entire geography were implemented to achieve linkage to the vaccination sites ”.

The official explained that at the end of July it is intended to have vaccinated at least 40 percent of Chiapas people with one dose.

In the case of the 45 municipalities bordering the United States, López-Gatell described the special vaccination program as a success, since in 25 of those territories the population over 18 years of age has already been immunized.

In this regard, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted the importance of vaccination in the border area for the reopening of the border with the United States.

