Vaccination for 18 to 29 year olds: how do I register?

Vaccination for people aged 18 to 29 years began in its registration stage, confirmed the Ministry of Health (SSa) this week.

The goal is to 24.7 million young people who live in Mexico and who have been waiting for 16 months for a vaccine to protect them against SARS-CoV-2.

So far, 32 million people have already received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country, according to the SSa.

Vaccination for people between 18 and 29 years old

Although there is still no definite date for this age group to receive the vaccine, the registration process is now open.

Here we tell you the steps you must follow to start the waiting process for a vaccination appointment for people from 18 to 29 years old

It all starts in MiVacuna

To start the registration, you must enter the site mivacuna.salud.gob.mx and complete the information requested by the federal government.

It is important that you have your curp since this will be the first data necessary for the system to allow you to enter the registry.

If you do not have this number, you can check it with a few simple steps at this address https://www.gob.mx/curp/.

What other information do I need?

The procedure is very simple and only requires a few personal information that you use frequently.

Once in the system, the site will ask you for an address, email and a contact telephone number.

In addition, you must select the state in which you live and the municipality or mayor’s office.

It is important that you know that it does not matter if this state, municipality or the address you register does not match that of your official identification.

The geographic location data will only serve the Ministry of Health to locate you in a vaccinating unit close to where you live.

If you have any special contact needs, you can specify it in the “add details” section.

I already registered and now?

Once you complete the registration process, the system will return you a proof of vaccination with a folio.

This document should be printed and kept in a safe place, as you will need it on the day of your vaccination appointment.

It is important that you carefully fill in the empty fields on your vaccination voucher, as this helps the cells to speed up the inoculation process.

On the day of your vaccination you must bring proof of vaccination, a official ID and proof of address of the mayor’s office where you live.

What if I was wrong?

Don’t worry, if you entered any wrong information, you can correct it.

For this you must request a phone call from clarification from the same registration portal.

And if I don’t have a connection in my community?

The vaccination registry for people aged 18 to 29 in the communities without internet access It will be carried out through integrating centers and visits from the nation’s servers.

Why were there doubts in the registry?

With the opening of the vaccination registry for people between 18 and 29 years old, some doubts arose among this age group.

One of these had to do with the question of whether the person registering was in “eprostration state”And if he suffered from diabetes or hypertension.

The question raised doubts among young people who turned to Google to find out what this term referred to.

Since last Tuesday, the tool Google Trends marked a noticeable search trend for the terms “prostration” and “prostration state.”

The term “prostration” refers to the state in which a person is “dejected by illness or affliction”, according to the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE).