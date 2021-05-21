Vaccination data in the UK show that the effectiveness of two doses of AstraZeneca is similar to that of Pfizer

The latest vaccination follow-up report in that country shows an effectiveness of 90% with Pfizer and 89% with AstraZeneca

The most recent data on the adverse effects of vaccines show that there are hardly any cases of thrombi after the second dose of AstraZeneca.

UK is one of the countries that has immunized the most population, and it is also the one who has vaccinated the most with AstraZenecaHence, the data are very reliable, although they are still preliminary. What they have seen is that the effectiveness of this vaccine against symptomatic covid, after the two doses, is similar to that of Pfizer.

89% effective at AstraZeneca 90% effective at Pfizer

In other words, the protection that the Anglo-Swedish vaccine is providing to the millions of vaccinated, in the real world, is much higher than what was seen in the trials.

AstraZeneca has welcomed with relief this good news, finally, for your vaccine. “This real-world data that PHE shows adds up to the growing evidence on the effectiveness of our vaccine against COVID-19“a company spokesperson told Reuters.” The new data highlights the incredible impact both doses of the vaccine can have“said British Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

Longer intervals between the two doses

The UK started vaccinating with Pfizer in December, with AstraZeneca in January, and since April it has also vaccinated with Moderna. But you have to keep one thing in mind. With his rapid vaccination policy -immunize the largest number of people as soon as possible- he has been inoculating, above all, first doses. To be able to do it, the time between the first and second doses has been much more spaced in all vaccines.

Specific, with that of Pfizer, he has been inoculating the second dose 12 weeks after the first, something that far exceeds what is indicated in the vaccine leaflet (21 days interval between both doses). Given the lack of evidence on its effectiveness in those periods, The United Kingdom carried out its own trial, among people over 80 years of age, and showed that the antibody response generated by this vaccine it’s better in those conditions: This response increases 3.5 times when the second dose is administered 12 weeks after the first, relative to the normal schedule (21 days).

Thrombi after the second dose, much more infrequent

There is another piece of information, which we have also just learned, about the AstraZeneca vaccine. This comes out of monitoring that the British government is doing of the adverse effects they are detecting in each vaccine. The Regulatory Agency for Medicines and Health Products (MHRA) published its latest report on Thursday.

In the specific case of thrombi associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, we see that A total of 294 have been recorded after the first dose, and only 15 after the second. Keep in mind that far more first doses than second doses have been administered. But still, it is seen that this adverse effect is much less frequent after the second dose: 15 cases among 9 million vaccinated. The data is these:

23.9 million first doses: 294 cases 9 million second doses: 15 cases

That is if these events are already very rare after the first dose, vaccination data indicate that they are much more still after the second: it is about 8 times more unlikely to suffer them.

This is important, because The question now is to decide if one is going to inoculate, or not, the second. And it is still not clear, in addition, that these rare adverse effects have to do with the type of vaccine (adenovirus) or with the immune response of the vaccinated person. The immunologist José Gómez Rial believes that the problem would be genetic, although it is still too early to tell. And warns, in any case, that If your body has reacted well to the first dose, it will do the same with the second. Always, of course, that it is the same vaccine.