Vaccination bus against COVID-19 will be until Thursday at FIU – Telemundo Miami (51)

Florida International University (FIU) announced that this week it will make a bus with COVID-19 vaccinations available to the university community and the general public at its MMC campus.

FIU explained that to facilitate access to COVID-19 vaccines, they partnered with the office of State Representative Daniel Pérez and the Florida Department of Health to bring the bus to campus.

The Pfizer Vaccine Bus will be located in the gravel parking lot near PG5 from 10 am to 6 pm from Tuesday through Thursday, April 22.

The bus will offer the vaccine to the community at large on a first come, first serve basis. Additionally, there will be a limited number of vaccines available on the bus for FIU students, teachers, and staff 18 years of age or older, or those 16 years of age or older accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The university community will need to show their FIU ID when registering and will be issued a bracelet prior to receiving a vaccination.

Organizers recall that the Pfizer vaccine requires a second injection three weeks after the first. The health department vaccine bus will re-administer second doses the week of May 11.

FIU recalled in a statement that it also partnered with Jackson Health System on a COVID-19 vaccination initiative aimed at encouraging college students to receive the vaccine. Through this partnership, all students over the age of 18 can sign up for a vaccination appointment in Jackson, including Florida residents and international and out-of-state students.