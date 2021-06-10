Vaccination also protects the unvaccinated against Covid-19

Vaccination too protects the unvaccinated against Covid-19 from contracting the virus, revealed a new study conducted in Israel.

According to the data obtained and published, mass vaccination reduces the probability of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 among non-immunized individuals.

New research shows that mass vaccination is one of the most effective methods to stop the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study was carried out in Israel, one of the countries with the highest vaccination rates with the dose produced by Pfizer and the German laboratory BioNTech.

One of the most relevant data indicates that for every 20% of individuals within a vaccinated population, the fraction of positive tests a Covid-19 is reduced approximately twice.

The results were published by the group of researchers in the journal Nature Medicine.

How was the study done?

In the development of the research, data were obtained by analyzing the vaccination records and the results of tests to detect Covid-19.

The study included the inhabitants of 177 communities in which the government of Israel carried out massive vaccination campaigns.

The information gathering was carried out between December 6, 2020 and March 9, 2021.

Benefits of mass vaccination

A substantial association was found between vaccination rates and the subsequent decline in infections among unvaccinated individuals under 16 years of age.

“The rapid deployment of the vaccine in Israel, which began on December 19, 2020 and covered almost 50% of the population in nine weeks, presents a unique opportunity,” the study states.

The researchers took advantage of:

Real world data

Differences in vaccination rates between geographically distinct communities Availability of a group of individuals unvaccinated under 16s.

Herd immunity?

The study authors consider that in addition to the vaccine-based immunity, infections in unvaccinated individuals could also be affected by naturally acquired immunity.

“Although we minimize this factor by focusing on communities with a low level of accumulated previous infections, future studies could more directly control for this effect, for example by including data from seroprevalence ”.

Another reason they maybe showed up less infections it was able to obey individual behavior and public policy guidelines.

These included a lockdown imposed between January 8 and February 7, 2021, which could affect the infection potential of the unvaccinated group.

However, the study found that high vaccination rates were associated with lower infection rates among the unvaccinated group of individuals.

“Although the protection associated with the vaccine observed in the unvaccinated population is encouraging, more studies are needed to understand whether vaccination campaigns can support the perspective of the group immunity and the eradication of the disease ”.

How much does the Pfizer vaccine protect?

Results from a randomized phase 3 placebo-controlled trial demonstrated that a regimen of two doses over a 21 day interval conferred 95% protection against Covid-19 infection serious or fatal.

On December 11, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an authorization for the emergency use of the vaccine for the prevention of Covid-19, and subsequently the Israeli Ministry of Health also issued an authorization for the emergency use of the vaccine.

To evaluate a vaccine, it is necessary to take into account the measurement of its direct effects on the inoculated individual, the efficacy of the vaccine; and measuring the overall effect of the vaccination program on an entire population.

(With information from Nature Medicine)