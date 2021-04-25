Vaccinated US tourists will be able to visit the EU this summer

Tourists vaccinated Americans against covid-19 they will be able to travel this summer to the countries of the European Union, assured the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in an interview with The New York Times newspaper.

“Americans, as far as I know, use vaccines that are approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This will allow them travel and move freely “, the policy told the American newspaper.

Von der Leyen added: “Because one thing is clear: The 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines approved by the EMA. “

The EMA has approved the vaccines developed by the pharmaceutical companies Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson, the three that are being administered in the United States.

However, the newspaper pointed out that the president of the EC did not offer an exact date or more details on this opening to American tourism of fully vaccinated people and pointed out that the last word will always be taken by individual countries.

What Von der Leyen did point out is that the North American country was “on the way” to achieve immunity in mid-June, with the vaccination of 70% of the adult population.

Certificate of vaccination in the EU

The statements of European policy to the American newspaper coincide with the last previous phase so that the European institutions begin to negotiate the implementation of a community vaccination certificate.

The European Parliament wants to approve the final draft of this community certificate in its plenary session of month of June, so that a pilot test of the document is launched at the beginning of that month and is fully available by the end, thus helping to promote the summer tourism campaign.

On March 17, the EC presented the digital certificate with the intention that it be ready before the summer to be able to reactivate travel by then, an objective shared by the airline sector, which demands maximum agility from the Member States for its approval and implementation.

The Community Executive assured that he wanted only the vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency to be recognized, although he stressed that it would give governments permission to accept other drugs, such as the Russian Sputnik V or the Chinese Sinopharm.

According to community sources at the time, Brussels also showed its willingness to collaborate with third parties countries with similar certificates (like the United States) although the mentioned sources did not believe that the agreements on the interoperability of the document could be reached before the summer.