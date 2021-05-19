Vaccinated Spaniards will not have to present a test to enter the Balearic Islands

Majorca beach, Balearic Islands. (Photo: picture alliance via dpa / picture alliance via Getty I)

The Balearic Islands will not require any covid-19 test from next Sunday to vaccinated Spaniards who enter the archipelago through its ports and airports or to those from autonomous communities with an incidence of less than 60 cases in 14 days, the regional president, Francina Armengol.

Vaccinated Spaniards will have to have received, at least, the first dose 15 days before their arrival on the islands to be able to enter without having to present a proof, Armengol has detailed at the Fitur tourism fair, which the kings have inaugurated this Wednesday in Madrid.

Nor will citizens who come from communities where the incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants is below 60 cases in 14 days, even if they are not vaccinated, will have to present negative tests in ports and airports.

Until now, any passenger residing in another community had to carry a negative PCR to enter the archipelago.

The unvaccinated, antigen test

With this change in approach, unvaccinated domestic travelers will only have to present a negative antigen test and not a PCR.

The Minister of Tourism, Iago Negueruela, has affirmed in the press conference that he has offered together with the regional president that the Balearic Islands, with a level below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, is “prepared” to receive the largest number of tourists “Possible”, both national and international.

With these changes, Armengol pointed out, the Balearic Islands want to make a “special” invitation to Spaniards to visit Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera in the new tourist season in order to reactivate the economy of the islands and in the face of uncertainty in tourism. …

