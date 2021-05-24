Vaccinated Spaniards can now travel to the Balearic Islands without presenting any test

From this Sunday the Spanish who are fully immunized against Covid-19 they do not have to present any proof to enter the Balearic Islands through its three airports -Palma, Ibiza and Mahón- and its ports.

Those who are vaccinated with a single dose They can also freely enter the archipelago if they have worn it 15 days before traveling.

These new requirements are part of the measures approved by the Balearic Government to face the coronavirus pandemic that will be in force for two weeks, from this Sunday to June 5.

Neither will Spaniards who come from autonomous communities with cumulative incidence below 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

If your communities exceed this amount, they will only have to present an antigen test -until now a PCR was required-.

Balearics does not have an exterior perimeter closureThere are no mobility restrictions between islands or municipalities, although the international health controls common to all of Spain are maintained in their ports and airports.

All residents and visitors to the islands must comply with curfew, which runs from midnight to 06:00.

Social gatherings are limited to six people indoors and eight outdoors.

Is relaxation in measurements Anti-Covid to visit the Balearic Islands have been adopted by the regional executive due to the low incidence of the pandemic with 42 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to data on Friday from the Ministry of Health (135 cases in Spain), the advance of the vaccination of its population and its determined commitment to reactivate its tourist economy.

On the occasion of the celebration of the Fitur international tourism fair in Madrid, the Balearic president, Francina Armengol, has declared that “the key” in the start of the new tourist season is health security against Covid-19 and has stated: “We arrived at decisive moment, the reopening of tourism “.

The new passage of the islands is recover air and maritime mobility and the gradual return to normality “lost” by this crisis.

The Balearic “strategy” is working, has assured the president, who stressed that the islands are among the territories with “the greatest security in the world.

The tourist season in the Balearic Islands will be “good” and it will last until the beginning of winter, Armengol has predicted, which means “a lot of employment” and the recovery of “the illusion” and the projects that “the pandemic stole from us.”

In this new situation, the Balearic Government and the tourism sector will continue to apply the security protocols in the coming months, the president has assured.