Vaccinated people do not have to wear a mask in closed spaces

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday a modification to its mandate to use masks indoors, determining that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear them indoors, with some exceptions.

Miami World / Telemundo 51

“They can go back to doing the things they had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, said Thursday. “We have waited a long time for this moment.”

Two weeks after completing the vaccination process, people can “take off their masks,” Walensky explained, adding that vaccinated people can be indoors without a mask even in large crowds, such as concerts and sporting events.

The new guidance continues to require the use of face masks on buses, planes and hospitals, among other places, although Walensky said they hope to update this mandate soon.

“If you are vaccinated then you are protected against the virus and it does not matter if the people around you are vaccinated or not to determine your activities,” Walensky clarified. “If you are not fully vaccinated, then you should continue to wear the mask to protect yourself until you complete your vaccination.”

As part of the easing of the mandate, fully vaccinated individuals should also not retain the 6-foot social distancing.