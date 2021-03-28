Vaccinated people can visit the unvaccinated, with conditions

Hispanics are among the least vaccinated in the US 0:40

(CNN) – Fully vaccinated people should feel free to visit unvaccinated family and friends without restrictions, but visits should be limited to one unvaccinated household at a time, officials with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. United States (CDC).

And we’re sorry, but even fully vaccinated grandparents shouldn’t bring their grandchildren to church or expose them to crowds, CDC officials said during a web-based briefing.

The CDC will update its guidance once it becomes clear how well vaccination prevents the spread of the virus, but for now, there are still limits on what fully vaccinated people should do, they said.

«In the context that unvaccinated people belong to a single household, and all unvaccinated people have a low risk of contracting a serious disease of covid-19, no preventive measures are needed, so these visits could take place indoors without a mask or physical distancing, ”said Tami Skoff, a CDC epidemiologist on the Clinical Guidelines Team of the Vaccine Task Force.

“And the example we like to give here is that fully vaccinated grandparents can visit their unvaccinated daughter and unvaccinated children, assuming neither of them is at high risk of serious disease. These visits can be done indoors without face masks or physical distance, ”Skoff said during a CDC webinar on Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People.

These recommendations only apply to people who are fully vaccinated, Skoff said, meaning it has been two weeks since the second dose or two weeks since they received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single dose.

“There is increasing evidence to suggest that fully vaccinated people are less likely to have an asymptomatic infection and therefore potentially less likely to transmit SARS-CoV-2 to other people,” said Skoff.

“We know that covid vaccines are very effective in preventing people from contracting symptomatic illnesses (and) even more effective in preventing people from contracting severe covid-19 disease. Also, as I just discussed, you know that there is a lot of accumulating evidence that currently available vaccines actually helped reduce or stop the spread of this virus from fully vaccinated people to others, “he said.

But there are two important exceptions that would require everyone to follow standard precautions, such as physical distancing and the use of face masks. One is if any of the unvaccinated people are at higher risk of severe COVID-19, such as older adults, pregnant women or people with Down syndrome, among others. The other would be if more than two unvaccinated households are mixed.

“According to CDC recommendations, if unvaccinated people from more than one household are participating in a visit, these visits must continue abroad and everyone, regardless of vaccination status, must be physically distanced and with well-fitting masks Skoff said.

“The example we like to give here is if we have two families visiting each other. Both families have two fully vaccinated adults and two unvaccinated children. In this example, we recommend that the visit take place outdoors and that everyone wears masks and physical distance, ”said Skoff.

When asked if it would be okay for a couple of fully vaccinated adults to take the children to church, Skoff said no.

Children, he said, cannot be vaccinated for the most part and could be at risk in the church crowd. “Current CDC recommendations are that all people, including those who are fully vaccinated, should continue to avoid medium and large in-person meetings,” said Skoff.

Likewise, even fully vaccinated people should exercise caution when traveling, said Dr. Cynthia Ogden of the CDC’s Covid emergency response team.

“As we work to vaccinate more people, preventive measures such as pre-trip and post-trip testing and post-trip self-quarantine, along with the use of well-fitting masks, will help us prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said. Ogden.

No vaccine is perfect. A small number of people could still contract COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated and could transmit the virus to unvaccinated people. Studies are currently underway on how well vaccines reduce the spread of the virus and we may update our recommendations as we learn more, ”added Ogden.

“We will be closely watching trends in cases over the next month,” he said. “Until more is known and vaccine coverage increases, some preventive measures will continue to be necessary for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.”