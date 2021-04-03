Vaccinated people can travel in the United States, says CDC



Americans who have received both doses (or only one, in the case of Johnson & Johnson) of coronavirus vaccines can travel within the United States two weeks after their last puncture as long as there is “little risk to themselves,” but they should still wear face masks, social distancing and wash their hands, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported.

Through a statement it was detailed that Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to undergo a test for coronavirus before arriving in another country, unless required by the authorities to the destination they are traveling to.

They also do not require self-quarantine after returning to the United States unless directed to do so by local jurisdictions, according to new recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, vaccinated travelers should test negative for coronavirus before boarding a flight back to the United States, and should be retested three to five days after returning home.

