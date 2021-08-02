Vaccinated people and the low risk of contracting severe covid-19

The efficacy of vaccines against the 4:05 delta variant

. – Less than 1% of fully vaccinated people experienced a major Covid-19 infection, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) analysis of official state data.

The federal government only reports data on advanced infections that result in hospitalization or death.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), less than 0.004% of people who have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 experienced a severe infection resulting in hospitalization.

Meanwhile, less than 0.001% died from the disease. That is, there were approximately 6,600 severe cases among the more than 163 million fully vaccinated people.

Israel applies a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech 1:34

But KFF’s analysis shows that infections of any kind are also extremely rare.

About half of the states report data on covid-19 outbreaks. And in each of those states, less than 1% of fully vaccinated people had an advanced infection ranging from 0.01% in Connecticut to 0.9% in Oklahoma.

In addition, more than 90% of cases, and more than 95% of hospitalizations and deaths, have occurred among unvaccinated people, according to the KFF analysis. In most states, more than 98% of the cases were among the unvaccinated.