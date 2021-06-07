Vaccinated foreigners and international cruise ships return to Spain from this Monday

Several people in the passage of Bogatell beach, in Barcelona. (Photo: PAU BARRENA / .)

Travelers who prove they are vaccinated against the coronavirus will be able to enter Spain as of this Monday from third countries of the European Union and countries associated with Schengen – except India, Brazil and South Africa due to the high incidence in these countries. This also affects shipping companies, which have responded immediately to Monday’s lifting of the ban on international cruises in Spain, in force for more than a year due to the pandemic. Some have already included Spanish ports in their itineraries.

This is stated in the order that this Saturday has published the Official State Gazette (BOE), which has been prepared by the Ministries of Health and Interior, in charge of health and border control. The order requires that it be accredited as requirements to enter Spain to have received the complete schedule at least 14 days before and with a vaccine recognized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

These vaccines would be those of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen, in addition to those of Sinopharm and Sinovac-Coronavac, which have been added to those authorized by the EMA due to their importance in Latin American and Middle Eastern countries.

In this way, and coinciding with the opening to tourists this Monday, Spain will test the digital green certificate, a QR code, agreed by the 27 EU countries, which guarantees that the tourist does not have coronavirus well because they are vaccinated, has passed the disease or has a negative PCR.

The green certificate is officially launched on July 1, but Spain has entered into a pilot project to activate the mechanism. Travelers visiting Spain must present this certificate that will validate Health, through the Spain Travel H …

