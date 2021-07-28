Vaccinated can now return to work: Ministry of Health

People who received a complete immunization schedule already they are not vulnerable, so that those vaccinated can now return to work.

The new management rules for the Covid-19 pandemic consider that a person with a complete vaccination schedule has a lower risk within a workplace.

Under this assumption, the population that has received one or two doses, according to the vaccination schedule, can resume their activities within an office.

When can the vaccinated go back to work?

The federal Ministry of Health published in the Official Journal of the Federation new criteria in relation to the population that is considered vulnerable to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

In this sense, the amendments reconsider the degree of vulnerability of people according to progress in immunization.

The agency specified that a person is not considered vulnerable when they have received one or two doses and wait two weeks after the last application.

The vaccinated they can go back to work and they are eligible so they can resume their face-to-face activities in their offices.

# 27DeJulio2021 The means of dissemination of the new traffic light methodology by regions to assess the epidemiological risk represented by the serious disease of priority attention COVID-19 is announced.

What does the official document say?

The Agreement published in the DOF considers three main articles and three transitory ones in which the new considerations of vulnerability in the face of the pandemic are detailed.

This means that it delimits, through the Health Secretary, the risk of a person becoming infected with Covid-19 and requires priority medical attention.

“People who have been administered a vaccination schedule against the virus SARS-CoV-2 and having elapsed two weeks after the application of the last dose, they will not be considered within the population in a vulnerable situation to contract said serious disease of priority attention. “

The modifications are aligned with the new parameters that the federal agency decided for the Epidemiological Traffic Light, in which the opening of activities is privileged.

Vaccination modifies the management of the pandemic

The criterion to determine that the vaccinated can now return to work is a consequence of the advance of vaccination at the national level, detailed the Ministry of Health.

In Mexico, complete vaccination schedules have been applied to first and second line medical personnel, as well as to adults over 65 years of age.

While the population aged 50 to 59 years, 40 to 49 years, 30 to 39, 20 to 29 and, in some cities, 18 to 29 years have received at least one dose against Covid-19.

Single-dose vaccinations have also been given to older people in the northern border with the United States and to all the teachers in the country.

When do I already have a complete vaccination schedule?

The Ministry of Health considers that a person has been fully vaccinated and can return to their offices or jobs two weeks later receiving your last dose.

In Mexico the vaccines that require two doses are: AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sputnik V Y Sinovac.

While the vaccines of Johnson & Johnson Y Cansino they are single dose.

In both cases, the vaccine recipient must wait at least two weeks to consider that the immunization process is complete.

New criteria

According to the population of the Ministry of Health, the vulnerability criteria determine the higher risk populations in the process of reopening activities.

The new lines consider that vulnerable people are:

Pregnancy

Breastfeeding Obesity People over 60 years old with comorbidities People with diabetes uncontrolled mellitus People with COPD People with asthma People with cardiovascular diseases or cerebrovascular People with chronic kidney disease People with immunocompromised disease states People with HIV

People with Cancer

People with a combination of comorbidities

