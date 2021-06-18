Vacations with Carolina Sandoval in Hawaii are a success, so much so that even “baby yoda” slipped in



Carolina Sandoval.

Photo: . / .

“Family that vacation together, stay together.” Surely the saying goes differently, but the same reflection can be applied. Via Instagram Carolina Sandoval shares the day to day of her vacation in Hawaii in the company of her entire troop, her family. Sun, sand, sea and many stories for Instagram and Tik Tok have been the order of the day on the social networks of “La Venenosa”, who has involved his followers in this extensive tour of hotels and islands.

But something else that her fans have been able to enjoy with Carolina are her beach dresses, jewelry, bags, hats, shoes, as well as bikinis and swimsuits. The driver’s beach fashion has undoubtedly served as a guide for many to organize a suitcase for the beach. And it is that the Venezuelan has not limited herself, she has worn all kinds of colors and lengths, as well as shorts. Many of these garments have allowed his followers to admire the sexy tan that he now has on his legs.

Someone who has undoubtedly enjoyed these “Holidays with Expensive” is little Amalia Victoria. And the thing is that the little “Jedi” of the Hernández Sandoval family has played with mother: they have exercised, swam together, has combed her like a doll in front of her followers and they have given each other love at all times. None of this is strange or new, the driver always has time to be and enjoy quality time with her two daughters.

It should be noted that one of the great guests on this trip has undoubtedly been “Baby Joda”, who always walked in the arms of Amailia Victoria.

Three of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children wanted to testify against their father