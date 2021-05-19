Vacation mode comes to WhatsApp in its beta version

Holiday mode comes to WhatsApp in its beta version | Pixabay

Finally, the long-awaited WhatsApp vacation mode has reached the beta version to end the annoying behavior that conversations are unarchived when they receive a new message, so if you want to know more, keep reading.

One of the novelties most anticipated of the app WhatsApp is undoubtedly the arrival of vacation mode.

This option will allow you to silence conversations forever, so that, although the archives will be sent hidden in the archived list even if they have new messages.

Filtered on several occasions, and with the occasional appearance in the beta of the application, it seems that this time it has finally come to stay, at least in the test version of WhatsApp for Android.

The functionality is already fully operational in the beta version of the Android application and, as has been explained, it allows you to silence a conversation, archive it and never return to the chat list, even if you receive new messages.

It should be noted that at the moment, its operation is far from the version previously known as read later, although the basis is the same.

A small button in the conversations that allows users to keep them archived in the archive section when they receive a new message.

So far, WhatsApp currently returns archived conversations to the general list when one of the groups or chats receives a new message, new messages, even if you have muted the contact or chat.

And the truth is that it is a completely annoying behavior, as it breaks with the real utility of silencing and archiving a specific conversation.

With this new function this behavior is ended and a conversation that is muted, archived and with this active will not return to the general list of chats.

This is how in this way it will keep it hidden until you want to see it again and it will continue to receive messages.

Notably, WhatsApp has also added a new conversations indicator that tracks unread chats alongside the archived identifier.

At the moment all this is only available in the beta version of the Android application, however, unlike other occasions, it is already fully functional.

This means that this new feature may be about to reach the general version of the application in the next days or weeks.

And although a good number of functionalities have been released recently, however, there are still many options that, although we have seen them in the beta, are not available.

Some, in fact, have already been available for a long time in other applications such as Telegram and others are the company’s own ideas that will make your conversations better and above all, more comfortable.

As is usual with the messaging service, the new options tend to be made to wait and their implementation, once they appear in the betas, are made to be expected.

However, the WhatsApp news that is to come is not only important, it is also very useful for all users.

From new security and privacy options, to improvements in the filing system and chats silence, the list includes all kinds of long-awaited functionalities that will soon arrive on iOS, Android and WhatsApp Web.

It is worth mentioning that the lack of multi-device support and synchronization in the cloud is one of the biggest shortcomings that WhatsApp has.

Any of the competing applications of the Facebook service already has it integrated, including Messenger or Instagram, also owned by the social network.