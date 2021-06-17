Vacarisas, co-leader of the Challenge de España in Sancti Petri

The barcelonian Lucas Vacarisas managed to maintain the shared leadership with the Australian Blake windred with 11 strokes under par after the second day of the Challenge of Spain what is being played Iberostar Real Club de Golf Novo Sancti Petri. Five players are on their heels with just one shot, including the winner of the Cádiz Kristof Ulenaers Challenge, already three strokes the Lugo has been placed Santiago Tarrío, who seeks his second victory in the Challenge Tour.

Vacarisas, a member of the ProSpain Team, has had to fight a lot because, despite starting with a birdie on hole 2, the birdies and bogeys came alternately, but managed to settle the second nine holes with two birdies and a bogey to regain the leadership with which the day began. In the end, 69 strokes for a total of minus 11.

“It has been a hard day, what I had planned has not come out but I have worked hard on the field. I have not hit the ball well and I have made absurd starting errors, but it is also true that the field has returned them to me because I have made birdies without hitting incredible shots, so it has been quite balanced. The good thing is that I have not been nervous, I am calm, every day is a new day on the golf course. Every day I gain experience. The Alps Tour taught me to be in competition and the Challenge Tour is teaching me to adapt, and I think I’m on the right track; it’s a matter of time, ”said the Catalan.

Santiago Tarrío, current number 2 of the Challenge Tour and member of the ProSpain Team has no limits and, in his ninth consecutive week of play, with victory in the Challenge in the Czech Republic, he has signed the best card of the day, 65 strokes with 8 birdies and no mistakes to get two out of the head with 9 under par.

This Wednesday the classification cut was made, which has remained at 4 under par and has been passed by a total of 62 players, including 11 Spaniards, 6 of them members of the ProSpain Team of the RFEG: Lucas Vacarisas – Pro Spain ( -11), Santiago Tarrío – Pro Spain (-9), Emilio Cuartero (-7), Alejandro del Rey – Pro Spain (-6), Eduard Rousaud – Pro Spain (-6), Iván Cantero – Pro Spain (-6 ), Alfredo García Heredia (-6), Antonio Hortal (-6), Javier Sainz – Pro Spain (-5), Borja Virto (-5) and Marcos Pastor (-4).

All of them will fight for victory in the last two days of the Challenge of Spain on Thursday and Friday.