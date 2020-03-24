After the departure of Tom brady, the Patriots they ran out of a starting quarterback before the start of the season for the first time in 19 years.

There will be three pins who will compete to fill the coach’s eye Bill Belichick for the starting job, according to Ian Rapoport, of NFL Network, none with renown in the NFL

Bryan Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler they will have an internal battle to determine who is the heir to the glorious age that he left Brady.

The first mentioned, returns to New England, who returned after a year on the Indianapolis Colts. The Michigan State graduate was a substitute for Tom for two seasons (2017 and 2018), in which they both made it to the Super Bowl.

According to Rapoport, Hoyer he will earn around two million dollars for the contract he signed, while other teams offered him more money; However, he made this decision when they told him that there are possibilities to fight for the place.

Over the course of his career, he has completed 59 percent of his shooting, for 10,274 yards, 52 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

Stidham will live his second season in NFL. In his rookie year, he was under Brady’s shadow and was barely able to throw two complete passes in the regular season. The right-hander was liked by Belichick during the preparation duels.

By last Kessler, who has played for Browns, Jaguars and Eagles, is listed as the third quarterback on the team, but can fight for the starting job.

In four years within NFL, He has only added 17 games, in which he has a 64 percent effectiveness, 2,215 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

