It is very curious how people, no matter how small, we like to find out what is happening around us. A noise, a murmur, a conversation … if something captures our attention, we are all ears. I guess that’s, in large part, the magic of Va-11 Hall-A.

Va-11 Hall-A: A meeting place

Perhaps this is just my motivation when it comes to playing the game and I am crazy before the rest, but morbid is a force that moves mountains. Curiosity about the lives of others, knowing what is happening beyond our reality, is something that calls us, that attracts us like a candle in the dark. The only reason why, for example, there are those programs of pink sauce or whatever they call themselves dedicated to talking all the time about the life of some “famous” as if they were luxury guinea pigs. The eyes of the world (or of the spectators, in this case) are on them, for better or for worse.

However, generally the profile of their lives is similar and little interest awakens the frivolity of their day to day. Luckily, the characters brought up by Sukeban Games’ work could not be of a broader spectrum. From a journalist to a hacker, to a gay biker, the head of a publishing house, a luxury prostitute android, a pop star android and two colleagues who work in an office run by racist dogs. We certainly have variety.

It’s time to mix drinks and change lives

In the face of such a parade of people, I think it is easy to assume that the world in which it is set Va-11 Hall-A it is not our reality. The subtitle of the game, in addition, makes it clear that we are within it: Cyberpunk Bartender Action. Or as I like to call, I am a bartender from the future, a dystopian future where a fictional city, Glitch City, has turned its existence into a capitalist paradise where morality in scientific advances is highly questionable. And how do we fit into this? Very easy, we are THE bartender (the Spanish word is that, sorry, it sounds horrible).

We are Jill Stingray, a science graduate who, due to personal decisions, ends up as a bartender in a rather peculiar place and with very peculiar people: the Va-11 Hall-A. The mechanics of the game is simple, and in fact, it is the original mechanics of all of us and what allows us to live in civilization. I speak, of course, and it is worth the redundancy, to speak. Talk and discover more of what happens beyond the bar we are necessarily attracted to by the stories told there.

Before your eyes

Think about it for a moment. How many lives are happening around you? What is it to be alive, really? Are we individual entities or do we all move in a plane of inertia? What happens when someone is not in front of us? Does it cease to exist? These are questions that I put on the table to ask for a moment that is what has caught me from Va-11 Hall-A. We can never know what is happening around us. We can suppose it, even glimpse it, but we will never know with certainty the life of your neighbor, of that man waiting in the cashier, of the doctor who attended you the last time in the ER … And we never considered that, until we contacted they, their lives do not exist from our perception, and the stories that bring us back can be very special.

So when Mr. Dawson begins to tell us the ins and outs of his editorial we are interested, because it is something we would never know about a person we really do not know. A door opens and shows us a small piece of life. A life that does not belong to us but that at the same time we can never understand without these conversations that expand how many things can happen in a city like Glitch City.

The handshake rule

No life connects per se with those of other clients, but there are interactions. As if from a spider web, the lives of all the characters are interconnected in ways that we could never hope for. In real life the same thing happens, we have theories like “the Theory of the six degrees of separation”, which establishes that between any person there is a distance of six people with any other person in the world. The breadth of this approach can be discussed from the point of view of isolated communities that have never had contact with the human world, but even so, it is difficult.

So we can see that when Mr. Dawson talks about a “journalist who has decided to leave” he is referring to another client. This in turn comments how talking to Alma and Jill rethinks her life, being also a fan of the famous pop singer * Kira * Miki, who takes a photo with the head of the bar who knows a manager of the dog-run company that is the one that causes the two company employees (Deal and Beatrice) to appear and that they meet Streaming-Chan who in turn goes to party with Dorothy, of which Mr. Donovan is raised ask for their services. If we break the chain from either side, we can see six degrees of separation between one extreme and the other, where the lives of some influence those of others without really knowing each other … and we put ourselves as a link.

A link, a bar: Va-11 Hall-A

The stories come together in Jill and in the Va-11 Hall-A, which listens to all the stories and sees the relationships, coincidences and coincidences of the clients. Lives that disappear when the door closes, as if it were an invention of the mind … and then there is Jill and her emptiness. Because she is another of the characters in the game and therefore has her own story, her motivations and the reason for her actions. But that, without a doubt, I will leave to you to discover. The romanticism of knowing that the world does not include everything knowable by our being is wonderful. And the more we understand it, the more our understanding encompasses, the better.

And therefore, what does knowing these stories bring us? Why should we know the lives of characters that disappear when they go through the door of the bar? Not at all. Simply because it is fun to get into the minds of others, to know more about them and, in large part, to give advice. Leave a mark and keep it, put part of the weight of your consciousness inside another human being and see how that weight turns the scales. It is something higher than ourselves.

If you want to know the game a little more in depth, you can consult the original article by Javitoker on this website, which I recommend for being more concise and focused than my comment on this great game that is Va-11 Hall-A.

Who would think that a game about serving drinks could be so much fun?