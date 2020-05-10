The covid-19 pandemic is in the midst of a recession that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has dubbed “the Great Confinement”. And there seems to be a consensus that it will be the biggest economic crisis since the Great Depression of 1929. The question that economists ask is: what form will this crisis take?

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Economists often use the alphabet to visually explain how they predict an economy’s recovery.

“It is a good simplification and a very graphic way of saying which style we believe the recession will have,” José Tessada, director of the School of Administration at the Catholic University of Chile, tells BBC News Mundo.

Some of the most commonly used letters, explains Tessada, are V, W and U.

And they help the public to visualize the graph of the growth rate of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) over time.

There are different concepts about what a recession is. In the US, the Office of Economic Research (NBER) speaks of a recession when there is a “significant” decline in economic activity over “a few months” and that is reflected in real GDP, wages, jobs , in industrial production and trade.

In general, however, the prevailing definition is that an economy enters a recession when it accumulates two consecutive quarters of GDP decline.

Slowly, some countries – like Germany, above – are reopening their trades

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Based on this, most predictions of how the world will recover from the impact of the new coronavirus and containment measures are being made. It is worth mentioning that the uncertainty in the face of the crisis is great: the World Bank’s chief economist for Latin America, Martín Rama, told the BBC that it is good to see “all the predictions made at this moment with a huge margin of error”.

V, the most optimistic scenario

Recessions are part of the economic cycle and, for some currents of economic thought, are inevitable. Thus, the best is that, when they occur, they have the shape of V.

“Good recessions do not exist, but the V has a pronounced decline and an equally pronounced recovery,” explains Tessada. “The idea is that it goes back to a level very similar to the initial one and that the recession is relatively fast. (…) Although it can last a couple of quarters or more.”

The V describes a sharp reduction in GDP, with a brief peak and an accelerated recovery. The most optimistic forecasts consider that there is still a possibility that the current recession will end up taking this form.

Tessada says that, in the current circumstances, all three possibilities – V, U and W – “are on the table”.

“There is a suspicion that if we manage to control the pandemic, we could be facing (a recession) V because restrictions (on trade and circulation) could be lifted and growth returned to previous or similar levels.”

Paul Gruenwald, chief global economist at risk rating agency S&P Global Ratings, predicts that in the second quarter of 2020 we will see a sharp drop like those seen in V-shaped recessions.

However, he recalls that, for this to happen, it would be necessary to resume the economy in an agile and abrupt manner, which may not be the case if the pandemic continues to advance rapidly in some countries (as is the case in Brazil today).

“Let’s say that restrictions on social distance are lifted or that a vaccine or treatment is developed. Then, we would quickly return to the original route,” Gruenwald tells BBC News Mundo.

However, the most likely scenarios that he outlines in a recent report are not so optimistic. What will mark the pace of recovery, in his opinion, will be the effects on the supply side of labor, capital and productivity growth.

“If none (of those elements) changes, the economy will return to its original route, which is a good scenario.” It would not be an exact V, but an extended one, he says.

“But that we don’t know now, it is something that we will follow in the next year or two.”

U, the most likely scenario

S&P’s projections for the global economy comprise a 2.4% drop in global GDP in 2020, followed by a 5.9% growth in 2021.

Something that, for Gruenwald, makes recovery look more like a U than a V.

“What we see now is more like a U, or a long U, in which we would recover most of the (recessive) shock, but at a lower rate,” he predicts.

A U-shaped recession, explains Tessada, is one in which “you go in and out, but stay (with growth) down for a little longer, and it’s expensive to get out (of the crisis). Recovery is difficult, but with the time goes out and returns to a level equal to the previous “.

Some predict that the economic recovery will probably have a U-shape: “if you go in and out, but stay (with growth) down for a little more time, it will be expensive to leave (the crisis)”

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

This is the scenario also foreseen by the managing director of the risk rating agency Moody’s, Elena Duggar.

“We will not recover during the second half of the year all production lost in the first half. There is a lot of activity, for example in the service sector, which will not be recovered: all the food lost in restaurants, holidays, travel plans” , explains BBC News World.

“Much of this will be an activity that GDP will lose. But we do believe that, once the containment ends and activities are resumed, there will be a recovery in the second half of the year.”

Recent Moody’s forecasts at the end of February estimated a global drop of 0.5% of GDP in 2020, followed by a 3.2% increase in 2021.

“We are assuming that confinements will be suspended over the summer (in the northern hemisphere, that is, in the months of June, July and August) and that activity will resume. We also assume, and we have seen something of this, that government responses will work: very strong fiscal and monetary policies that will aim to help the recovery “, says Duggar.

Amid the uncertainty with which these projections are made, one thing is taken for granted: the second half of this year will be economically painful.

Paul Gruenwald of S&P estimates that the fall this quarter will be 9%. With a reduction of this magnitude, it is not clear whether it will be possible to recover the trajectory that the economy seemed to follow before the pandemic. That is, the same level of production and growth that was expected for 2020.

“More than a V or a U, the question is what will be the final trajectory (of the economy). Will we return to the same (trajectory)? And how long will it take us to reach it?”, He asks.

“We are going to have a very deep contraction during the second quarter,” explains Duggar. “In China, it started in the first quarter. In the rest of the world, given the way the virus progresses, there is a delay of a few months. So we expect the recovery to start in the third or fourth quarter. But the contraction in this second quarter will be so serious that it will cause negative growth figures in the annual results. We will see how deep it will be when the April data starts to arrive. All we have seen so far are indicators of sharp increase in unemployment. “

It is believed that the second semester will still be quite tough for economies

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

At the same time, analysts see positive signs that can ultimately lead to the U-curve.

“There is good news on two fronts,” says Duggar. “We are seeing China starting to get out of confinement, reopening factories. There are reports that 45% to 70% of its (productive) capacity has recovered. In terms of economic capacity to return to work, we see positive news there.”

The other front, she adds, “are strong support measures. Central banks on both sides of the ocean (Atlantic) are moving quickly to provide liquidity to the market. We are seeing large (aid) packages in many countries.”

In its report, S&P sees as positive signs that the contagion curves of the new coronavirus are becoming more flat and that government interventions are being reflected in stabilizing the volatility of the financial market.

The turbulence of the W

As José Tessada says, for now “the whole alphabet” is on the table in the predictions of the crisis, since it is still unclear whether the current containment measures will be sufficient – or whether they will need to be extended.

S&P points out in its report that some factors could put the economic recovery at risk – for example that, after huge public spending during the pandemic, governments begin to implement austerity measures ahead of time.

But Gruenwald thinks the biggest risk is still the health issue and the possible need for intermittent periods of social isolation.

“If we have a scenario in which social distance is relaxed and the number of infections goes up again, we will go back and forth and we will have a much slower recovery.”

If the pandemic is not controlled and social isolation needs to come and go, it is possible that the recession has the W shape

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

A contagion curve of the covid-19 that goes up and down would end up causing a W-shaped recession.

“The W is when you enter and leave and then you enter again (in a recession)”, explains Tessada. “The final recovery does not occur, and in the middle there is a moment of acceleration that cannot be sustained and (the economy) falls again.”

This turbulent course towards normality would cause production losses, says the S&P report, adding that “the most worrying thing is that it is possible that we will not get a vaccine or treatment during the period of this prognosis, which would mean that returning to normality may be impossible. “

The letter L also comes to mind: in this scenario, after a fall, the economy would remain stable at a much lower pace, without recovering.

“But this, in essence, more than a recession is a permanent change in the level of growth,” says Tessada.

And Latin America?

In Brazil, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) forecast for April 14 is that the economy will plummet 5.3% in 2020 (against a previous forecast, in January, of growth of 2.2%).

On the continent in general, the World Bank predicts that the Latin American and Caribbean economy (excluding Venezuela from the scenario) will fall 4.6% in 2020 and grow 2.6% next year. That would outline a U-shaped recession, says Martín Rama, the bank’s chief economist for the region.

“I see it as a U because we are optimistic for next year because we think the pandemic will be better understood at that point, there will be more testing capacity and maybe a vaccine. And we think that advanced economies like the USA, China and Europe, they can mobilize financial means and have the necessary structure to recover “, he tells BBC News Mundo.

With economies strongly linked to the performance of China and the G7 countries, Latin American countries will have a capacity to respond to the crisis that will depend, in large part, on the speed with which the wealthiest nations will recover, says Rama.

“Our fear is that, in the coming months, Latin American countries will suffer the second phase (of the crisis): there will be companies that will not be able to afford themselves, that will fire workers, there will be families and companies that will not be able to pay taxes, demand will fall, public finances will suffer, today’s solid banks may be affected by defaults “, he continues.

“Now, the financial needs of our countries are basically to meet medical emergencies and to help those who cannot work, who are informal and live from day to day. These are manageable figures, but with the little fiscal space we have in Latin America. more extraordinary measures will be needed to support economic activity or to prevent a financial crisis – that’s where the big risk comes from. “

Latin America was already coming from a period of low economic growth, which makes it difficult to react now

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

On the one hand, the region has the “advantage” that the epidemic arrived here a little later, which gives it a margin of learning from other countries.

But, says Rama, there are disadvantages: “(the pandemic) occurs in the region after practically five years of very low growth, with exceptions such as the Dominican Republic, Panama, Colombia”.

To this is added the political instability experienced last year in countries like Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia: “the social discontent we had last year shows a difficulty for a population that had aspired to a middle class standard of living, but had disappointed, “adds Rama.

“What is done now in this emergency will also have long-term consequences. Keeping an eye on long-term development is also important in (a period of) urgency like this.”

