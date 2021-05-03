V Centenary of Logroño and its destination ‘Golf and Wine’

Logroño V Centenario – Golf and Wine

During the year 2021, on the occasion of the celebration of the fifth centenary of the city of Logroño; the Riojano consistory has scheduled a series of Golf Tournaments to promote the destination «Golf and Wine«: Izki Golf, The Logroño course, Rioja Alta and Sojuela.

These competitions are held according to the most rigorous security measures in different parts of the Spanish geography. The first tournament was held in March at the Somosaguas golf course in collaboration with the specialized store «Golf time«, located in the BurgoCentro shopping center in Las Rozas. The second meeting took place in April in the Los Lagos field (Saragossa) with a great reception and a lot of participation. Thanks to the Aragonese federation and its Arcosur practice facility, Aragonese golf is in great health. Both tournaments have been very well received, with well over one hundred participants.

According to its promotion strategy, the next events will take place again in the capital as this is the main issuer of golf players nationwide. On May 15 and 16, the city of Logroño sponsors two tournaments in El Encín and El Olivar de la Hinojosa. A great turnout and an unforgettable golf day is also expected. The prizes of this series of tournaments, a golf weekend in Logroño, as well as the raffle of great Rioja wines and Rioja products are very attractive to the vast majority of Spanish golfers.

The tournée of the destination of «Golf and Wine»Will conclude in Barcelona, on June 4, at the Montanyà Golf Club. Catalan golfers will get to know first-hand the benefits of the land with the name of wine and its golf courses, they will taste typical products and the best wines to enjoy another great day of golf.

The tourist offer of Logroño It is varied and from the Old Town to natural environments such as La Grajera Park, you can enjoy the most varied architectural, cultural or gastronomic attractions; all bathed in a good ‘Rioja’, the basis of Riojan culture. The road to Santiago, the most representative buildings and even the monitoring of the impressive growth of Logroño they are good notes to enjoy a city that today embraces the river Ebro in its verifiable development.