Since the health crisis of the Coronavirus and the Alarm State began throughout Europe, one of the items that experienced a boom in sales were ultraviolet light sterilizing devices. These gadgets consist of a box in which to put the mobile or other objects – devices and activate a series of UV rays that will sterilize the terminal. In fact robots are even used in Spain that disinfect hospitals using UV rays.

UV-C ultraviolet light

But, Could UV light be used not only to disinfect, but to kill COVID-19? The manufacturer of lighting material Philips Lightning -that the company name has been changed to that of Signify- decided to put the degree of effectiveness of this type of light to the test, and for this it was associated with the Boston university, USA, in a joint investigation led by Dr. Anthony Griffiths, associate professor of Microbiology at the Faculty of Medicine, as the Dutch company collects in a statement.

The objective: Test the effectiveness of UV-C ultraviolet light in deactivating the SARS-COV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, something that is achieved after only a few seconds of exposure. Griffiths and his team inoculated different materials with samples of Coronavirus, and then tried to eliminate it. with different doses of UV-C ultraviolet radiation through devices developed by Signify, evaluating in the process the inactivation capacity in various conditions.

99% removed in seconds

The result? A virus deactivated in seconds: As we read in Europa Press, the team applied a dose of 5mJ / cm2, which resulted in 99 percent SARS-COV-2 virus inactivation in 6 seconds. Based on the data, a 22mJ / cm2 dose was determined to cause a 99.9999 percent reduction in 25 seconds.

Therefore, the study has “confirmed the effectiveness of UV-C lamps as a preventive measure for companies and institutions that want to provide virus-free spaces, “according to Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify, who has already announced that will increase its production capacity in the coming months and that it will put its UV-C technology at the service of the rest of the lighting companies.