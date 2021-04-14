Utrera win 2-0 against Los Barrios

Apr 14, 2021 at 9:04 PM CEST

The Utrera won 2-0 against The Neighborhoods during the match held this Wednesday at the Saint John Bosco. The Utrera He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last match held against the Broken. Regarding the visiting team, the The Neighborhoods He came from beating 3-2 in his fiefdom at Pozoblanco in the last game held. With this defeat, the Barreño team was placed in third position after the end of the duel, while the Utrera is second.

The first part of the match got off to a good start for the local team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Ruben Cruz in the 7th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-0.

In the second period came the goal for the Utreran team, which increased its distance thanks to the success of Jairo Caballero in the 70th minute, thus ending the confrontation with the score of 2-0.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Utrera gave entrance to Rancher, Rober Luna, Morel Y Ferdinand for Lua, Ruben Cruz, Plusco Y Ortiz, Meanwhile he The Neighborhoods gave the green light to Yeray, Francesco Contaldo, Regino Y Arona diawara for Adri, Kaya, Rivero Y Kabore.

The referee sanctioned eight players with a yellow card, three for the locals and five for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Ortiz, Maqueda Y Jairo Caballero and by visitors to Alberto Ramos, Kabore, Bouba, Yeray Y Regino.

At the moment, the Utrera he is left with 34 points and the The Neighborhoods with 27 points.

The following day will face the Utrera with the Atlético Antoniano. For his part, The Neighborhoods will be measured against Cordoba B.

Data sheetUtrera:Ayala, Moisés, Cachana, Alex Del Rio, Ortiz (Fernando, min.90), Trabazo, Jairo Caballero, Lua (Ranchero, min.60), Maqueda, Rubén Cruz (Rober Luna, min.75) and Plusco (Morilla, min.90)The Neighborhoods:Del Valle, Mamadou, Ussama, Kabore (Arona Diawara, min.74), Adri (Yeray, min.60), Ekedo, Bouba, Alberto Ramos, Rivero (Regino, min.74), Gomez and Kaya (Francesco Contaldo, min .74)Stadium:Saint John BoscoGoals:Rubén Cruz (1-0, min. 7) and Jairo Caballero (2-0, min. 70)