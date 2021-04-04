Utrera win 1-0 against Castilleja CF

04/04/2021 at 2:40 PM CEST

The Utrera and the Castilleja ended their participation in the First Phase of the Third Division this Sunday with a victory of the Utrera for a score of 1-0. The Utrera He approached the game wanting to overcome his score in the standings after losing the last game to him Cordoba B by a score of 3-0. On the part of the visiting team, the Castilleja CF came from beating 1-0 at home at Coria in the last game held. The locals, at the end of the game, ranked fifth in the standings, while the Castilleja CF he stayed in ninth place.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

The second period got off to a good start for him Utrera, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Kiki in the 55th minute, thus ending the match with the score of 1-0.

The referee showed a yellow card to Utrera (Moses), while the visiting team did not see any.

The Utrera occupied the fifth place in the qualifying table with 30 points, occupying a place of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF, after the dispute of this last meeting of the season, while the Castilleja CF it was placed in ninth position with 21 points, occupying a place of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF.

Data sheetUtrera:Ayala, Álex Ortiz, Trabazo, Lua (Rober Luna, min.70), Jairo Caballero, Rubén Cruz, Ranchero, Ortiz (Sosa, min.85), Alex Del Rio, Moisés and Kiki (Fernando, min.85)Castilleja CF:Carmona, Moro, Alfonso, Pedro, Solís, Wojcik, Morillo, Finidi, Pavón, Cascajo and CifuStadium:Saint John BoscoGoals:Kiki (1-0, min. 55)