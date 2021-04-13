Utrera receives Los Barrios in their fiefdom

04/13/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

The Utrera receives this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. the visit of the The Neighborhoods in the Saint John Bosco during their second duel in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The Utrera comes to the second match with the intention of improving their numbers in the championship after having drawn 0-0 against the Broken in his last game.

Regarding the visiting team, the The Neighborhoods was imposed on Pozoblanco 3-2 during their last match of the competition, with goals from Gomez, Kabore Y Ussama, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of Utrera.

The two rivals have met before in the Saint John BoscoIn fact, the numbers show three wins and two losses in favor of the Utrera. In turn, the streak of the locals is remarkable, who have three games in a row winning at home against the The Neighborhoods. The last time they played the Utrera and the The Neighborhoods in this tournament it was in December 2019 and the match ended with a 0-1 in favor of the locals.

Analyzing their position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we see that the locals are ahead with an advantage of four points with respect to the Utrera. Jesús Galván’s team is in second place with 31 points on his scoreboard. For their part, the visitors are in third position with 27 points.