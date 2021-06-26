Utopia: the live streaming concert of Romeo Santos – El Sol de México

Twenty-two songs, nine duets with the greatest bachateros exponents and the feat of bringing together 80 thousand people at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, on the night of this Friday, June 25, marked the return of Romeo Santos to the stage with his show Utopia, which featured a closing with Henry, Max and Lenny, members of the group Aventura, former partners of the singer, who performed the classic Inmortal.

“This is a night of tribute to bachata, our beautiful genre, this is a special night where we pay tribute to all those legends. At this precise moment I want a cry to be heard in the Dominican Republic “says Romeo Santos, who throughout the one-hour 55-minute concert, chose at different intervals of the show three changes of garments to present himself to his audience.

Romeo Santos after a decade as a soloist, always kept the excitement and energy of those present upwards, even calling them drunkards and drunks – his followers – who should not drive their cars drunk when leaving the stadium. However, he also indulged himself and toasted the audience at Metlife Stadium, “I think I deserve it proudly for being Latino, proudly for being a bachatero and proudly for being Dominican.”

And he continues to express in his conversation with the audience about his feelings before the thousands of followers:

“I want to tell you that for me it is a pride to be able to say that I filled the MetLife singing bachata. Thank you from the heart. To all the Romeo men who fight for me in the barbershops, in the salons, in all the workshops that say ‘Romeo is the better. ‘ Dominican. Good evening, good evening, Dominicans! “.

And at the end of the show to receive his brothers from the other group Aventura, he asks:

“For us it is a great pride that tonight is representing our flag of the Dominican Republic globally. I need that at this moment, all those who are present, these 80 thousand people, I want them to take out their cell phones and give light to all Latinos present tonight. How beautiful … Henry, Max El Trueno, Lenny – he mentions them and they appear on stage, “and they immediately sang and performed the song Immortal.

El Rey de la Bachata, whose documentary was also broadcast in film format after the Utopia concert, also mentions all Latin countries:

“Venezuela Costa Rica, Ecuador, Chile, Bolivia, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic. Where are my Latinos tonight, where are my Romeists tonight, but more important than Romeists, those who were in our beginnings where there are the adventurers “, to give way to the Obsession theme.

Other songs that Romeo Santos performed alone, combining stanzas in English, were Ileso with which he opened the explosive and at the same time romantic night, also La Diabla, Amigo, Eres mía, Imitadora, Perjurio and Llevame with you.