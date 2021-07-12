Utopia returns to Havana 2021/07/12

In these days, Havana has been rebellious again, beyond the official discourse and the tourism window of revolutionary nostalgia; the island is daring to dream again, generating utopias; Thus, even when it can be understood that utopia – in whatever form it is expressed – is not a political program or a plan of action, it is an inspiring power that reveals and exhibits the anguish and yearnings of societies during their permanent processes of legal and political change; even, for some political societies, such as Latin America, in their impossibility they are powerful justifications of political action and the legal framework; They are used as a referential framework and as a paradigm of behavior and political coexistence and result, in their material inefficiency, a source of legitimation for authority and identity for the community.

There is a dialectical tension, in better terms, a dialogue, between the utopian and the possible; it cannot be known a priori which political ends are utopian and which are not. Political praxis, based on prudent rationality, derives practical conclusions through the ideological and ethical findings of utopias. However, it is not a question of mutually exclusive options, but rather of the elements necessary for the conformation of the political identity and the conformation of the legal and informal codes of behavior of the authorities, political agents, organized civil society and citizens in training. of the general will. In other words, the inclusion of ideological elements within the constitutional texts obeys this need to design a course and to declare collective and general principles; Although these statements are outside the constitutional rationality, they are essential to maintain the council of the parts of the constitutional text; without them, at least for Latin American cultures, the Constitution lacks spirit; If for the countries with more pragmatic legal traditions – which transfer their utopian discourses to the democratic struggle – for the Ibero-American countries, the utopian constitutional discourse justifies the dynamics of constitutional evolution.

Because, of course, utopia is necessarily a finalist; closes or intends to close the file of a historical conflict or even of history itself; it is self-sufficient in its conception and does not require prior justification, in other words, it is the immobile engine of political life. By concluding historical periods and complex dynamics, it is the source of long-lasting structures, in Lévi-Strauss’ terms, either as a hegemonic and dominant imperial project, this in modern versions as the “thousand-year empire” of Hitler or the idea of ​​the “death of ideologies” and the “end of history” of the Reagan and Thatcher era; or, through the achievement of a closer goal such as the construction of political identity, as in Salvador Allende or Omar Torrijos, the achievement of social justice in equality, as happens with Liberation Theology or the Sandinista movement. This is the definitive conquest of collective identity, as in the case of Latin America and its constant revolutions.

Lezama Lima’s baroque concert sounds again in the Caribbean, new forms and new actors; We tend to ignore history and that is why Daniel Ortega becomes so much like Tacho that we do not understand in Mexico that we live in complex societies and problems that can no longer come up with simple solutions; the confinement and the return to the street have shown us that no political actor is sufficient by itself, that not all the charisma possible in a subject does transformation, because that is the privilege of citizens.