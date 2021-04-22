Utopia AI determines number of hate speech on different social platforms

According to a study conducted by Utopia Analytics for the Finnish Ministry of Justice, online hate speech appears more frequently on discussion boards. The report reveals that discussion boards host 97% of identified hate speech messages. By type of platform, Twitter messages represent 2.5% and Instagram messages 0.2%. Blogs, news comments and Facebook public messages account for less than 0.02% of all identified hate speech. The dataset did not include private discussions, for example, groups or Facebook accounts.

The project, which is part of the Ministry of Justice’s “Facts Against Hate” program, tested the ability of artificial intelligence to recognize hate speech in virtual environments. The approach combined human assessment with machine learning. One of the key goals was to find the main hate speech channels and identify the differences in hate speech between platforms.

The definition of hate speech was based on academic research being done in the social sciences. To do this, hate speech categories were developed, which were then used to manually identify examples of hate speech in an online message data set. These annotations were used as training data for Utopia AI Moderator, a language-independent tool that uses text analysis and machine learning. This dataset consisted of 12 million Finnish comments and posts from September to October 2020.

The results show that about 150,000 messages containing hate speech appear on publicly accessible Finnish social media platforms each month. That is around 1.8% of all messages.

Among public international social media platforms, Twitter appears to be the most prominent, with 7,450 messages identified as hate speech, or 0.14% of all tweets. Retweets play an important role in the circulation of these messages: 39% of all tweets with hate speech are retweets.

“Although the dataset consisted mainly of messages in Finnish, the results would be very similar in other languages,” explains Dr. Mari-Sanna Paukkeri, CEO of Utopia. «For example, the main platform that broadcasts hate speech in Finnish, Ylilauta, is similar to the well-known 4chan. Additionally, we can build a similar AI model to identify hate speech in any language in as little as two weeks. All we need is a trained person to say how hate speech should be defined in their culture and language and the data to analyze it. ‘

