Utilities increasingly considered the “new bonds”

Investors looking for ways to protect themselves from a potential market crash and rising inflation have turned to utilities, sometimes seen as substitutes for bonds, as attractive alternatives.

The S&P 500 index of utilities has outperformed the overall market this month, rising nearly 9% so far and leading gains across sectors in March.

According to some strategists, the gains may be due to a defensive move on the part of investors to position themselves against a possible fall in equities, given the growing concern about rising inflation, as seen in the increase in yields of the 10-year Treasury, and equity valuations, which are very high.

Utilities tend to do better in a recession because they pay dividends and offer stability.

“It’s a bit of a defensive positioning,” said Joseph Quinlan, head of CIO market strategy for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank in New York.

“We have some clients who want to be more defensive, but want to stay in the market.”

Although the economy is expected to rebound strongly this year from the impact of the coronavirus, there is no guarantee that optimism will not diminish next year.

Some investors say utilities can also benefit from hopes of a greater push toward green energy under the Biden Administration. President Joe Biden is expected to unveil next week a multi-million dollar plan to rebuild America’s infrastructure that could also address climate change.

“If the rhetoric of decarbonization accelerates, that’s good for utilities,” said Shane Hurst, managing director and portfolio manager at ClearBridge Investments.

But whether the recent surge in utilities has more to go is a matter of debate, and many strategists and investors, including Quinlan, continue to favor cyclical groups that benefit from economic growth over defensive groups. like utility companies.

Utilities’ profits have also come amid a shift away from tech stocks and other growth stocks to so-called stocks. The Nasdaq Composite fell in March after four consecutive months of gains.

Cyclical stocks, which investors abandoned during the early part of the pandemic, have benefited the most from the turnover.

The realignment of investment portfolios by institutional investors at the end of the quarter may contribute to the recent turnover of growth to value.

While utilities remain well below earnings for the year compared to many cyclical sectors, including energy, they are also considered cheap at the moment by some investors.

After a weak performance in 2020, utilities “are very, very cheap right now,” Hurst said. “And that’s an attractive place to be when you’re in a market that is very profit-driven.”

The utilities sector is trading at 18.3 times future earnings, compared to a ratio of 22.1 for the S&P 500, according to Refinitiv data.

David Bianco, chief investment officer for the Americas at DWS, which overweight utilities, said interest rates remain low, but utilities offer inflation protection because they could raise their prices.

As of this week, the S&P 500 utilities sector had a dividend yield of 3.3%, the second highest among the S&P sectors after consumer staples, and well above the 1, 5% of the S&P 500, based on data from the S&P Dow Jones Indices.

“Utilities are our preferred bond substitute,” Bianco said. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Alden Bentley and Dan Grebler) Reuters. Translate serenitymarkets