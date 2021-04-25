Utebo and Teruel tie one at Santa Ana

04/25/2021 at 10:24 PM CEST

The match played this Sunday in the Saint Ana and who faced the Utebo and to Teruel it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. The Utebo came with the intention of reaping another victory after winning away from home by a score of 1-2 at Belchite. Regarding the visiting team, the Teruel won at home 2-0 their last match in the tournament against CD Cuarte. After the game, the home team was in fifth position, while the Teruel he came in first place at the end of the match.

The first part of the match started positively for the visiting team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a Torcal in the 38th minute, ending the first half with the score 0-1.

The second half of the match started in a favorable way for him Utebo, who put the tables with a bit of Castelreanas at 51 minutes, ending the established time with a final result of 1-1.

The coach of the Utebo gave entrance to Pomareta, Cavero, Marin Y Panocha for Carlos, Ramon Murillo, Samuel Y Castelreanas, Meanwhile he Teruel gave the green light to James, David Aparicio, Ribelles Y Redouble, which came to replace Rami, Roy, Torcal Y Belenchon.

In the duel there were a total of three yellow cards only for the Teruel team. Specifically, the referee showed three yellow cards to Julen, Carlos Y Hector Otín.

With this result, the Utebo is left with 41 points and Teruel with 56 points.

In the next match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Utebo will play against him Huesca B at home and the Teruel will face the Pitch in their stadium.

Data sheetUtebo:Aaron, Capapé, Félez, Miguel, Nacho Lafita, Ramón Murillo (Cavero, min.75), Samuel (Marin, min.86), Carlos (Pomareta, min.45), Castelreanas (Panocha, min.89), Rafinha and OsanzTeruel:Taliby, Kevin Lacruz, Cabetas, Carlos, Julen, Ibra, Rami (Jaime, min.67), Roy (David Aparicio, min.67), Belenchón (Redolar, min.88), Borja Romero and Torcal (Ribelles, min. 77)Stadium:Saint AnaGoals:Torcal (0-1, min. 38) and Castelreanas (1-1, min. 51)