Utah Jazz wins 137-91 against Orlando Magic

04/04/2021 at 05:50 CEST

Utah Jazz managed to prevail as a local against Orlando Magic by 137-91 in a new NBA day. The locals come from winning at home to Chicago Bulls by 113-106, so after the match they accumulated ten wins in a row, while the visitors also won away from home against New Orleans Pelicans by 110-115. Utah JazzAfter the game, he remains in Play-off positions with 38 victories in 49 games played. For its part, Orlando Magic it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 17 games won of 49 played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

The first quarter was dominated by the local team, in fact, the team achieved a 15-2 run and reached a difference of 20 points (38-18) to finish with a result of 38-20. Later, in the second quarter the local team players distanced themselves in the electronic game, in fact, they got another 16-2 run and raised the difference to a maximum of 42 points (75-33) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 40-20. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 78-40 in the light.

Over the course of the third quarter Orlando Magic He cut distances on the scoreboard until he finished with a partial result of 29-32 and a 107-72 overall. Finally, during the last quarter he distanced himself again Utah JazzIn fact, he achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and marked the maximum difference (46 points) at the end of the quarter and the quarter ended with a partial result of 30-19, thus ending the match with a final result. from 137-91 in favor of Utah Jazz.

Along with all this the players of Utah Jazz that stood out the most during the game were Donovan Mitchell and Jordan clarkson, who had 22 points, four assists and two rebounds and 15 points, nine assists and two rebounds respectively. For its part, the visiting team stood out Wendell carter and Chuma okeke for his actions in the game, with 19 points, one assist and 12 rebounds and 16 points, three assists and five rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, in the next match Utah Jazz will face Dallas mavericks in it American Airlines Center. For its part, Orlando Magic will face Denver nuggets in it Ball Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.