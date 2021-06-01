Utah Jazz wins 113-120 over Memphis Grizzlies

06/01/2021 at 09:51 CEST

Utah Jazz beat out of home Memphis Grizzlies 113-120 in the fourth game of the Play-offs of the first round of the NBA Western Conference. After this match, the tie remains with a result of 1-3 in favor of Utah Jazz.

The first quarter had alternations on the scoreboard and ended with a 31-34. Later, during the second quarter the players of Utah Jazz They increased their difference, in fact, they got a 13-2 run during the quarter and went on to win by nine points (50-59) during the quarter, which ended with a 23-25 ​​partial result. After this, the teams reached the break with a 54-59 on the counter.

In the course of the third quarter the visitors increased their difference again, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 13-2 and achieved the maximum difference (13 points) at the end of the quarter and ended with a partial result of 33-41 (and an 87-100 total). Finally, in the last quarter the local team managed to get closer to the light again, although not enough to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 26-20, thus ending the match with a final result of 113-120 in favor of the visiting team.

During the match, Utah Jazz won the victory thanks to 30 points, eight assists and two rebounds of Donovan Mitchell and the 24 points and six rebounds of Jordan clarkson. The 23 points, 12 assists and six rebounds of JA Morant and the 21 points, an assist and six rebounds of Jaren Jackson Jr. they were not enough for Memphis Grizzlies could win the game.

In the next match, both teams will meet again, this time in the Vivint Arena in the fifth game of the series. Follow the NBA schedule in full.