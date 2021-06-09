Utah Jazz win over Los Angeles Clippers 112-109

06/09/2021 at 12:21 PM CEST

Utah Jazz was imposed as a local Los Angeles Clippers by 112-109 during the first game of the Play-offs of the semifinals of the NBA Western Conference. With this victory of Utah Jazz, the tie is 1-0.

The first quarter had several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a partial 10-2 during the quarter, although in the end the visiting team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 18-25. After this, in the second quarter the visitors increased their difference and reached a difference of 14 points (32-46) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 29-35. After this, the players accumulated a total of 47-60 points before the break.

During the third quarter again there were several movements on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 32-19 and 79-79 in total. Finally, the last quarter again had several leader changes on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 33-30. After all this, the match ended with a final result of 112-109 in favor of the local team.

During the match, the interventions of Donovan Mitchell Y Jordan clarkson, who had 45 points, five assists and three rebounds and 18 points, one assist and two rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Paul george Y Kawhi leonard for his actions during the game, with 20 points, two assists and 10 rebounds and 23 points, three assists and seven rebounds respectively.

In the next match, both teams will meet again, this time in the Vivint Arena in the second game of the series. Check the full NBA schedule.