Utah Jazz win over Houston Rockets 89-112

04/22/2021 at 4:50 AM CEST

Utah Jazz managed to win in front of Houston Rockets away from home by 89-112 in a new NBA day. The locals come from losing away from home with Miami Heat 113-91, completing a four-game losing streak in their last five games. For their part, the visitors won away from home against Los angeles lakers 97-111, adding a total of four victories in their last five games. Utah Jazz, with this result, he is left with one of the access places to the Play-off with 44 games won out of 59 played, while Houston RocketsAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 15 victories in 59 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter, the Utah Jazz players were the main protagonists, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-2 and increased the difference to a maximum of 12 points (10-22) and concluded with a 27-34. After this, in the second quarter the visitors managed to distance themselves in the light, in fact, they achieved another 12-2 run during the quarter and scored the maximum difference (18 points) at the end of the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 16-27. After this, the players reached the break with a 43-61 on the counter.

During the third quarter the players of Utah Jazz managed to distance themselves again in the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 17-2 and increased the difference to a maximum of 32 points (48-80) and ended with a partial result of 20-30 and a total from 63-91. Finally, during the last quarter, the locals reduced differences, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 12-0 and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter, although it was not enough to be able to win the game and the fourth ended with a partial score of 26-21. Finally, the clash concluded with a final score of 89-112 for the visiting team’s players.

During the meeting, the performances of Rudy gobert Y Jordan clarkson, who had 19 points and 18 rebounds and 22 points, one assist and five rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out John wall Y Christian wood, with 21 points, six assists and three rebounds and 16 points and eight rebounds respectively.

After taking the victory, the next clash of Utah Jazz will be against Minnesota Timberwolves in the Vivint Smart Home Arena, while the next game of Houston Rockets will be against LA Clippers in the Toyota Center. Check the full NBA schedule.