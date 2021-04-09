Utah Jazz win against Portland Trail Blazers by 122-103

04/09/2021 at 6:50 AM CEST

Utah Jazz managed to win at home against Portland Trail Blazers by 122-103 in a new day of the NBA. Previously, Utah Jazz players were defeated on the road to Phoenix suns by 117-113. For their part, the Portland Trail Blazers also lost away from home with LA Clippers 133-116, completing a four-game losing streak in the last five games. After the game, Utah Jazz get a place in the Play-off positions with 39 victories in 52 games played, while Portland Trail Blazers it also continues in play-off positions with 30 victories in 51 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

In the first quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors got a 10-2 run during the quarter and ended with a result of 30-29. After this, in the second quarter Portland Trail Blazers managed to recover points until the game came back, in fact, the team got another 14-2 run and increased the difference to a maximum of eight points (46-54) during the quarter, which ended with a 23-27 partial result. After this, the teams reached the break with a 53-56 score.

During the third quarter the players of the local team managed to overcome the result, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 21-2 and reached a difference of 21 points (93-72) until finishing with a partial result of 40-19 and a total of 93-75. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the locals distanced themselves in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 14-1 and came to win by 25 points (108-83), and the quarter ended with a partial result of 29-28. Finally, the match ended with a result of 122-103 for Utah Jazz.

During the meeting they highlighted Donovan Mitchell Y Rudy gobert for his contributions to the team, after getting 37 points, four assists and five rebounds and 18 points, two assists and 20 rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Damian Lillard Y Cj Mccollum, with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds and 19 points, two assists and three rebounds respectively.

After winning the match, in the next match Utah Jazz will play against Sacramento Kings in the Vivint Smart Home Arena, while the next game of Portland Trail Blazers will be against Detroit Pistons in the Fashion Center. Check the full NBA schedule.