Utah Jazz win against Memphis Grizzlies by 107-111

04/01/2021 at 05:22 CEST

Utah Jazz defeated as a visitor Memphis Grizzlies by 107-111 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Memphis Grizzlies players achieved an away victory against Houston Rockets by 110-120. For their part, the Utah Jazz also won at home to Cleveland Cavaliers by 114-75, so after this result they added a total of eight consecutive victories. With this result, Utah Jazz has 36 victories in 47 games played, which allows him to remain in the Play-off positions, while Memphis GrizzliesAfter the game, he would stay out of the Play-offs for now with 22 wins in 45 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter the leadership was in the hands of the Utah Jazz players, they widened the difference to a maximum of six points (7-13) and ended with a result of 28-29. Later, during the second quarter the players of Utah Jazz They increased their difference and reached a difference of 10 points (47-57) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 21-28. After this, the teams reached the break with a 49-57 on the counter.

In the course of the third quarter, the Memphis Grizzlies players managed to recover points until they came back in the game, they achieved the maximum difference (one point) at the end of the quarter and concluded with a partial result of 27-18 (76-75). Finally, in the last quarter the visitors managed to overcome the result, had a maximum difference of seven points (76-83) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 31-36. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 107-111 in favor of the visiting team.

During the match, Utah Jazz won the victory thanks to 26 points, seven assists and four rebounds from Mike conley and the 24 points and seven rebounds of Jordan clarkson. The 36 points, seven assists and two rebounds of JA Morant and the 16 points, five assists and 14 rebounds of Jonas Valanciunas they were not enough for Memphis Grizzlies won the match.

On the next round of the NBA, Memphis Grizzlies will play against Minnesota Timberwolves in it Fedexforum, while in the next meeting, Utah Jazz you will see the faces with Chicago Bulls in it Vivint Smart Home Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.