Utah Jazz win against Memphis Grizzlies 117-114

03/27/2021 at 04:50 CET

Utah Jazz managed to win at home to Memphis Grizzlies by 117-114 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Utah Jazz players won at home against Brooklyn nets by 118-88, so after the game they accumulated five consecutive victories, while the Memphis Grizzlies also won away from Oklahoma city thunder by 107-116. Utah JazzAfter the match, they remain in Play-off positions with 33 matches won out of 44 played. For its part, Memphis Grizzlies it would be left out of the Play-offs with 21 games won out of 42 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter the Utah Jazz players were the main protagonists on the court, in fact, they achieved a 13-2 run during the quarter and achieved the maximum difference (14 points) at the end of the quarter to finish with a 38- 24. Later, in the second quarter the locals increased their difference, in fact, they achieved another 12-2 run during the quarter and reached a difference of 20 points (62-42) during the quarter, which ended with a partial score of 28- 26. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 66-50 in the light.

In the course of the third quarter the visitors managed to get closer on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a 12-2 partial during this quarter until concluding with a partial result of 22-29 (88-79). Finally, during the last quarter the visiting team also managed to get close again in the electronic, in fact, they achieved a partial of 11-2 and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter, although it was not enough to win the victory of the match and the fourth ended with a partial result of 29-35. After all this, the players closed the match score with a result of 117-114 for Utah Jazz.

In addition the players of Utah Jazz that stood out the most in the confrontation were Donovan Mitchell and Rudy gobert, who had 35 points, six assists and five rebounds and 25 points, one assist and nine rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out JA Morant and Jonas Valanciunas for his interventions in the game, with 32 points, 11 assists and four rebounds and 14 points, two assists and 18 rebounds respectively.

After the local victory, both teams will meet again, this time in the Vivint Smart Home Arena, while Memphis Grizzlies will play against Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.