Utah Jazz triumph over Memphis Grizzlies 126-110

03/28/2021 at 05:51 CEST

Utah Jazz managed to win at home against Memphis Grizzlies by 126-110 in a new day of the NBA. On the previous day, the Utah Jazz players won at home against Memphis Grizzlies 117-114, so after the game they accumulated six consecutive victories, while the Memphis Grizzlies lost away with Utah Jazz by 117-114 and after the match they accumulate a total of three defeats in their last five games. At this time, Utah Jazz He has 34 victories in 45 games played, which would allow him to access the Play-off positions. For its part, Memphis Grizzlies it would be left out of the Play-offs with 21 games won out of 43 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter the Utah Jazz players were the main protagonists in the arena, in fact, they achieved a 16-2 run during the quarter and achieved the maximum difference (20 points) at the end of the quarter until finishing with a 39- 19. Later, in the second quarter, the players of Memphis Grizzlies, which ended with a partial score of 31-34. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 70-53 in the electronic.

During the third quarter the local team players managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 16-2 and reached a difference of 30 points (90-60) and concluded with a partial result of 30 -29 (100-82). Finally, during the last quarter, the players of the visiting team also reduced differences, in fact, they achieved a partial of 11-2 and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter, although it was not enough to win the game and the quarter. ended with a partial score of 26-28. After all this, the players closed the match with a result of 126-110 for the locals.

During the match, Utah Jazz won the victory thanks to 35 points, seven assists and two rebounds from Donovan Mitchell and the 28 points, four assists and six rebounds of Jordan clarkson. The 13 points, two assists and 11 rebounds of Jonas Valanciunas and the 16 points, four assists and two rebounds of Kyle anderson they were not enough for Memphis Grizzlies could win the game.

After taking the victory, the next clash of Utah Jazz will be against Cleveland Cavaliers in it Vivint Smart Home Arena. For its part, Memphis Grizzlies will be measured with Houston Rockets in it Toyota Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.